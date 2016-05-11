Compound Photonics Introduces World's Smallest Native 4K Imaging Device

The world’s smallest native 4K imaging device, measuring only 14mm diagonally and featuring pixels smaller than three microns, was introduced today at the Display Summit China 2016 by Compound Photonics.



“Compound Photonics has succeeded in introducing the world to RGB solid state laser based technology, making it finally possible to manufacture a 3,000 lumen lamp-less native 4K projector that rivals the performance delivered by today’s solid state displays,” said Tim Anderson, the company’s Vice President of Product Management in his Display Summit presentation.

The use of RGB laser technology eliminates lamps, creates a huge new color gamut to work with, and enables balancing the color output of each color channel to achieve a perfect white point. Compound Photonics has invested significant engineering resources to reduce the cost of RGB lasers and speckle.

“Projector customers around the world want to be able to project a huge image in full daylight and still have an outstanding image,” Anderson said. “Our engineers have developed specific algorithms that use an expanded color gamut made possible by RGB laser technology. These algorithms combat ambient light and dramatically improve color contrast.”

Anderson said that Compound Photonics offered capabilities ranging from tiny, bright, full HD laser light engines for mobile devices, an embedded 1080P projector that is less than two cubic centimeters in size, IR and Green lasers, head-up car displays, near-eye augmented reality and gesture recognition.