Alcons Brings Evolutionary Audio to India

Alcons Audio has opened a direct office presence in India, offering customers full factory support.

Alcons Audio India team: Amesh Sharma, Jan-Paul Douma, Akshata Sirsikar, Dhaval Mastakar, Tom Back (from left to right).



The Dutch manufacturer of high-end audio solutions will be operating out of Mumbai and Bangalore initially, with expansion planned to other cities in the near future.

“Alcons is installing systems around the world and it was high time we entered an important market like India,” said co-founder and managing director Tom Back. “Having successfully established our American presence, India is the next step. It is an important growth market - like Brazil, China, U.S. and Europe - and since we didn’t have a distribution presence here we have set up a direct office.”

“A quality brand like Alcons requires direct factory support so that we can give reliable and sustainable technical advice and customer support,” said Alcons Audio India MD John-Paul Douma. “It is a commitment to our brand and to India, saying: we’re here and we’re here to stay.”

The initial hires for the Alcons India team include sound professionals Dhaval Mastakar (sales manager) and Amesh Sharma (technical support manager), both ex-Harman. Akshata Sirsikar, who has a background in the Indian music industry, completes the team as head of marketing.

Alcons made its entry into the Indian market in 2011 at the PALM Expo. Now in 2012, Alcons Audio has officially established Alcons Audio India Pvt Ltd.

In terms of tapping the Indian market potentials, Alcons will be pitching its ‘Evolutionary Audio Solutions’ in India primarily to the touring systems, installed sound and cinema market segments. At the same time, the company will also be promoting its range of line arrays for touring systems that includes the newly announced LR24 mid-size line-array, ideal for large concerts and events requiring professional sound systems, thereby completing Alcons’ size range of systems.

“Apart from being a growth market, India has a rich cinema tradition and we have the optimal products for this,” said Tom Back. “Developments like 3D and Digital cinema have enhanced the cinematic experience and Alcons’ Cinemarray cinema systems generate a sound quality equally superior, “ he added. “Together they create a whole new level of cinematic experience.”

Alcons Audio will be participating at the PALM Expo this June in Mumbai, and will be displaying its latest technological offerings to the pro audio market at Stall I29 – 36 at the expo. At the same time, Tom Back will also be conducting a seminar on ‘The Sound Characteristics of the Pro Ribbon Driver’ which will take place on Day 2 of the PALM Expo i.e. June 1, at the PALM Conference Hall (Mezzanine Floor at Hall No. 1).