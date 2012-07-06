CEI and ShareItMobile Offer Turnkey Solution

Communications Engineering, Inc. (CEI) has partnered with ShareItMobile LLC to bring real-time mobile crowdsourcing and citizen journalism to the broadcast industry.

CEI says that ShareItMobile is quick to launch and easy to manage, and provides a turnkey way for broadcast properties to receive, pre-review, display, and re-purpose user-submitted content on both mobile and web. There are no IT requirements to support this product, as it is hosted off-site and can expand as required.

Company representatives say that ShareItMobile solution gives each broadcast property its own branded mobile application and user-generated media website platform. Using smartphones, users can capture and contribute photos, videos, and commentary, and submit them directly to their community TV station for instant broadcast on web and mobile.

ShareItMobile can be used to engage audiences with a branded media-sharing experience automate and streamline the publishing and presentation of large volumes of user-submitted content with configurable role-based publishing permissions and leverage the viral nature of social media by giving viewers many ways to share user-submitted content that they find interesting.

“We believe ShareItMobile will become a vital asset for today’s fast paced media industries,” said John Wesley Nash, executive vice president and COO of CEI. “TV stations and other media outlets can cost effectively leverage the power of today’s smartphones and user generated content to put their organization on the cutting edge of Social Media, Crowdsourcing and Citizen Journalism.”