TV One Launches Product Training Modules

Erlanger, KY--TV One has introduced online, product-specific training modules. The training site offers a multitude of tutorials for the broadcast and pro AV professional using TV One’s CORIO2 video processors.

“Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for our customers to learn how to use our products. This site is designed to do just that,” said Dan Gibson, vice president of TV One. “We are extremely excited about this new online training option, as it was designed to offer a convenient way to supplement our customers learning experience or to aid and refresh their knowledge on controlling our C2 product line.”

Individuals can navigate to certain CORIO features, such as: Unit Interface, Basic Concepts, Quick Setup, Edge Blending, Keying, and Output Settings. A PDF on each feature is available for printing. A video front panel at the top of the tutorial along with an example of the video output is displayed in real time, along with instant access to certain functions inside that feature.