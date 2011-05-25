Presentation Switchers to Demo Digital Modular Systems

City of Industry, CA--Presentation Switchers will be demonstrating its Series 500 line of digital, modular presentation systems at InfoComm 2011.

“InfoComm 2011 is our ‘launch party’ for the international audio-visual community. InfoComm is an epic event for new companies, new products, and new ideas," said Phil Hale, Presentation Switchers' president and CEO. “We were very excited to be invited to exhibit and demonstrate our products to this group of AV professionals. Our exhibit space will include “real world” interactive demonstrations of our Series 500 range of modular digital presentation systems."