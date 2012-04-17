EAW Launches Red Certification Training

Whitinsville, MA--EAW has announced the launch of their Red Certification training program in support of their Powercube power and processing modules.

EAW will award the Red Certification status after completion of a two-day seminar conducted at the customer’s location. EAW president Jeff Rocha made the announcement.

“Powercubes deliver tremendous capabilities to owners of EAW mobile production line array systems,” Rocha said. “Red Certification ensures that Powercube owners get the most out of these exciting new products.”

The Red Certification training seminar was designed by EAW technical training manager Bernie Broderick, a long time mobile production and concert touring veteran as well as an experienced instructor. Broderick will deliver the training seminars in North America and will work with EAW’s world-wide Application Support Group members to deliver the seminars globally.

“EAW’s line array technology is far too advanced for users to just hang a bunch of modules and hope they sound good,” Broderick said. “After completing the Red Certification training, EAW line array owners will fully understand the suite of tools that EAW provides, and they’ll know how these tools work together to deliver consistent results from venue to venue.”

The Red Certification training seminar consists of several sections, including:

• Point source physics

• Array design fundamentals

• Line array physics

• EAW Resolution array design and modeling software

• EAW Greybox settings

• Hands-on array rigging

According to Broderick, the training seminars build toward a complete understanding of EAW’s sophisticated approach to line array design, control and execution. By integrating modeling software, rigging hardware and digital signal processing, users can build arrays for a range of venues and enjoy consistent results from various designs.

“Once users understand that the ‘basics’ of line array physics are incredibly complicated,” Broderick said, “they’ll appreciate the crucial role that EAW Resolution plays in designing arrays for a given venue. As soon as they start to rely on Resolution, they’ll understand why Greybox settings are the best way to get the performance they need. If they can build the array with the correct angles between the modules and apply the correct Greybox settings, they should get the results that Resolution predicts. It’s just that simple.”