Community Appoints CM Tech Group as Rep for Canada

Community has appointed CM Tech Group as its sales representative for Canada effective October 1.

Bryan Guidolin

CM Tech Group is a professional collaborative of three Canadian independent manufacturers’ representatives: Connect West Marketing with principal Mike Upright covering Western Canada, BG Media Solutions Inc. with principal Bryan Guidolin for Central Canada, and MM Technologie with principal Michel Morrow for support of Eastern Canada.



With this combination, CM Tech Group provides national coverage for a uniform line card of well-respected professional AV brands across all Canadian provinces.



"CM Tech is extremely pleased to represent Community, a brand with an outstanding reputation for innovation and quality," said Guidolin. "While Community has already enjoyed considerable success in Canada, we believe there remains tremendous potential, particularly in large or acoustically challenging spaces or in climatic environments where Community products offer solid benefits over other brands."



Added Steve Young, Community’s director of sales for North America, “Integrators throughout Canada will immediately benefit from CM Tech’s excellent regional support. Canadian dealers will also now have direct factory support for sales, and design assistance available from Community’s TAG team. With these resources in place, Canadian customers and consultants can specify and sell Community loudspeakers with complete confidence.”