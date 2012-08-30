Vaddio Joins D-Tools MVP Program

Vaddio has joined the D-Tools Manufacturer Vantage Point (MVP) program.

Based in Minneapolis, MN, Vaddio is a manufacturer of specialty PTZ cameras and camera control systems used in the audiovisual, video conference and broadcast industries.

"Our core focus and objective is engineering products that perfectly blend cutting-edge technology, performance, ease of installation and reliability for our dealer-base and we are excited to extend this same principal to D-Tools' users," said Kelly Perkins, marketing and communications manager of Vaddio. "Our camera and control system products seamlessly integrate across numerous commercial markets for a variety of applications. We look forward to providing our product data to the D-Tools community and anticipate a rewarding partnership."

The D-Tools Manufacturer Vantage Point (MVP) program is designed to help provide system integrators with the most up-to-date product information to over 4,400 companies using D-Tools System Integrator software. D-Tools MVP members are dedicated to helping companies streamline the design process and making it easier for system integrators and installers to provide accurate proposals to their clients.