Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Installs Peerless-AV Xtreme Displays

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, which sees approximately 2.2 million visitors annually, embarked on a project with Peerless-AV to update its facility signage from static wayfinding signage and a handful of flatscreen TVs showcasing videos via the zoo’s internal digital content network.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium sought out a rugged, reliable, and weatherproof solution to keep guests informed on zoo and aquarium updates, events, and severe weather warnings.

With 10,000 animals representing 600 species spread across the facility’s six regions – Australia and the Islands, Congo Expedition, Shores, Asia Quest, North America, and Heart of Africa – preservation of the natural habitat that each region emulates was key.



This conservation-minded organization also hoped to reduce the use of printed materials to assist in keeping the environment green. Located in Powell, Ohio, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium faces a multitude of weather challenges, including snow, ice, moisture, bright sun and humidity. Open 363 days of the year, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium remains a visitor attraction even during winter months with its annual holiday lights display. As such, the zoo and aquarium needed a solution offering clarity and outdoor capabilities.



The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium turned to Peerless-AV for its Xtreme displays, which use a patented design to completely seal all components, including cable entry, against outdoor conditions such as rain, snow, sleet, dust, insects, and even pressure washing. Strategically located where they will be most visible to visitors, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium decided to install displays at the front gate entrance of the zoo, in the special events area, in guest services, as well as at the entrance of each region.



Installation of the 39 Xtreme displays began in May 2014 and will be ongoing throughout the end of 2015. With more than a quarter of the displays currently installed, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has been able to further enhance its dynamic property. The zoo and aquarium holds numerous after-hours events as well as interactive programs throughout its business hours. With the Xtreme displays, visitors are consistently provided with updated and informative content.



With its initial success, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium plans to continue providing an enhanced experience for its visitors with weather warnings and ride information shared via additional Peerless-AV digital signage solutions.



“As a dynamic property with shows, talks, and events occurring year round, we needed a solution that would help us further promote these activities, while maintaining the true essence and habitat of the zoo and aquarium,” said Gregg Oosterbaan, VP of technology at Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. “With Peerless-AV, we were able to install a non-intrusive solution that required very little maintenance on our end, and afforded us the ability to share information in an exciting way. We can’t wait to continue the installation and add even more signage.”