Bretford Introduces Flat Panel Multimedia Carts

Chicago, IL--Bretford Manufacturing has introduced a new family of affordable, UL-approved Flat Panel Multimedia Carts.

The new FP42 and FP60 basic flat panel carts and multimedia flat panel carts with a laptop/tablet shelf are streamlined to be affordable and constructed with the highest level of safety available in a flat panel cart.

Dave Smith, product manager for Bretford Manufacturing, explained that when children are present there is the potential to move or interact with the AV carts inappropriately, thus creating greater possibility for injury. At the same time, the cost of flat panels has dropped dramatically over the past few years so the cart costs must adjust appropriately.

“Bretford is taking the choice of safety features versus price out of the equation by offering both at a very competitive price point," Smith said. "There are still very few UL-approved flat panel carts on the market and the new carts offer a certifiably safer solution. They are much more sensitive to today’s economic conditions while keeping the safety features intact.”

Bretford’s new flat panel multimedia carts are UL certified to standard 1667 for tall institutional carts. All 12 models are designed to meet safety specifications and quality construction. The new carts are stability and load tested for safe use with a 26-inch to a 52-inch flat panel monitor up to 100 pounds, depending on the cart model, and safely support an additional 150 lbs on the shelves. They feature a universal mounting bracket that is adjustable to fit the unique VESA mounting hole pattern on the back of almost all monitors that are up to 850 mm wide by 400 mm tall.