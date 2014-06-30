Collaboration Goes Chic with Audix Ceiling Mic

Audix has officially launched its newest microphone for the installed sound industry, the M3 Tri-element Ceiling Microphone. Last week, guest contributor Alex Mayo and AV consultant at Shen Milson & Wilke highlighted the Audix ceiling mic as one of the products that struck his interest as a smaller AV collaboration tool.

Audix M3 Tri-element Ceiling Microphone

Audix co-founder and VP of sales Cliff Castle said, “The innovative design and engineering of the M3 tri-element microphone makes it a stunning addition to the Audix conference ceiling mic series.”