Collaboration Goes Chic with Audix Ceiling Mic

Audix has officially launched its newest microphone for the installed sound industry, the M3 Tri-element Ceiling Microphone. Last week, guest contributor Alex Mayo and AV consultant at Shen Milson & Wilke highlighted the Audix ceiling mic as one of the products that struck his interest as a smaller AV collaboration tool.
Audix M3 Tri-element Ceiling Microphone
Audix co-founder and VP of sales Cliff Castle said, “The innovative design and engineering of the M3 tri-element microphone makes it a stunning addition to the Audix conference ceiling mic series.”
- The M3 is the only multi-element design available with fully balanced circuits below the ceiling and a UL rated plenum box solution above the ceiling tile. The low impedance design of the M3 system allows for extremely long cable runs (if required) without cross talk or interference.
- In a statement about the M3 release, Gene Houck, national sales manager for Installed Sound said, “We had been receiving many requests for a tri-element microphone from our Integrators. They wanted a product that would have the same high performance features of our highly successful M70, M40 and M55 Micros conference ceiling microphone series. The M3 is an answer to that call.”