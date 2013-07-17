DPA Microphones Help Bill Gates Address the Big IF Rally

DPA Microphones played a significant role at the recent Big IF rally in London’s Hyde Park.
- Sound, lighting and power experts, Ethix Management, relied on 12 DPA d:fine Headset Microphones to ensure that celebrities and VIPs, such as Microsoft CEO, billionaire Bill Gates and film director Danny Boyle, were clearly heard by the 45,000-strong crowd.
- The DPA d:fine Headset Microphones for this event were supplied by the company’s UK distributor Sound Network. Ideally suited to a wide range of applications, d:fine Headset Microphones offer impressive gain before feedback and are rugged and reliable.
- “We used the 12 d:fine mics on various speakers at the events, including Bill Gates,” said Paul Jones, Ethix managing director. “Apart from the fact that they sit so well on the user’s head and are incredibly comfortable, we chose the mics because they offer the best sound reproduction. When you are dealing with the spoken word there is absolutely no room for error as it is vital that the speakers are heard by everyone in the crowd. DPA’s d:fine Headset Microphones allow us to deliver loud and clear audio and, in our opinion, nothing beats them.”
- Available in both directional and omnidirectional options, the microphones can also be used in single or dual-ear configurations with a choice of three lengths of microphone booms.
- “We use d:fine Headset Microphones at many of the events we handle because we know we can rely on them to deliver the results we want,” added Jones. “We are now planning to invest in a DPA d:facto Vocal Microphone so that we have an alternative available for speakers who don’t like to wear headset mics.”
- The Big IF rally was organized by the ‘Enough Food For Everyone IF’ coalition with the aim of raising awareness about global hunger. In addition to Gates and Boyle, other high profile speakers, such as the former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Willliams and Nelson Mandela's wife Graça Machel, spoke throughout the day, pressing for government action to end hunger and save the lives of millions. Their comments were particularly directed to G8 leaders who were about to meet for a summit in Northern Ireland.