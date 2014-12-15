ClearOne Unveils UNITE PTZ Camera

ClearOne has released its new UNITE PTZ Camera, an affordable, professional-grade, high-resolution 1080p60 camera that can connect directly to any standard PC or laptop through USB 3.0. According to ClearOne, the camera eliminates the need for adapters or converters and can connect to traditional video devices through its built-in DVI interface.

The UNITE PTZ Camera transforms any meeting room into a professional video collaboration environment. It offers an outstanding, high-performance value compared to other, more expensive solutions on the market. Full-HD video in resolutions up to 1080p60 ensures that remote sites can accurately see every fine detail, even when displayed on a large screen.

“The UNITE PTZ Camera’s versatility with USB 3.0 and DVI interface and plug-and-play simplicity makes it unique in its class,” said Bala Krishnamoorthy, Senior Director, Product Line Management for Unified Communications and Media Collaboration at ClearOne. “It is ideally suited for business-grade UC applications and video conferencing, as well as multimedia capture and streaming.”

The UNITE PTZ camera works with all of ClearOne’s media collaboration solutions. The 1080p60 video combined with wide angle lens provides all participants a super smooth and sharp, life-like video experience. Other salient features include a 12x optical zoom, plus full pan, tilt, and zoom. The fast and stable auto focus ensures that all participants in the room can be clearly seen in the video stream. A choice of standard, soft, or vivid picture modes, and multiple white balance modes, makes it fast and easy for the UNITE Camera to accommodate different users in changing environments.