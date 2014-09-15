ClearOne Files 100th Patent Application

ClearOne is making news for holding more than 100 patent grants and applications, including those accumulated by ClearOne through its acquisitions. To date, sixty-one of these patents have been granted with thirty-nine more in process.

The company’s portfolio comprises present and future patent protection in five strategic categories: audio signal processing, video conferencing, multimedia network streaming, wireless, and industrial design. These patents were filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and with international patent agencies in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

“The intellectual property developed in house and obtained through acquisitions over the past decade are strategically significant, and will contribute to the future value of the company,” said Zee Hakimoglu, chairman and CEO of ClearOne. “Our global R&D team is the best and brightest in the industry in creating innovative and differentiated technologies that deliver both world-class business solutions to our customers, and sustained value to our shareholders.”