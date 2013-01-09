Digital Signage Expo Reveals 2013 Apex Award Finalists

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) has revealed 30 finalists for its Apex Awards for 2013. The annual DSE Apex Awards honor innovation in the development and deployment of technology in the global DOOH industry. Nominees are the end-use sites of the installation.

Chosen by an independent panel of six industry journalists, this year’s Apex Award finalists were named from a field of nearly 90 entrants vying in 10 major digital signage categories. Gold, Silver and Bronze Apex Awards will be presented in each category at a special awards banquet slated for the opening night of DSE 2013 on Wednesday, February 27th, from 7-9 p.m. at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. DSE will also present the Apex Award of the Year to one of the Gold finalists.

The finalists include:

Arts Entertainment & Recreation

Mansfield Reformatory Preservation Society, Nominated by DRM Productions Inc.

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, Nominated by Intermedia Touch Inc.

Westfield San Francisco Centre, Nominated by Obscura Digital

Business Industry & Government

Arsenal Media Fountain of Content, Nominated by Arsenal Media

Christie West Wing, Nominated by Christie Digital Systems Canada Inc.

San Francisco Public Utility Commission, Nominated by Obscura Digital

Education & Healthcare

Florida Hospital - Wesley Chapel, Nominated by Sound Stage Inc.

Saint Louis University, Nominated by NEC Display Solutions

University of Waterloo Stratford Campus, Nominated by Westbury National Show Systems Ltd.

Event Venues

Antron Showroom, Nominated by Float4 Interactive

Dallas Cowboys Stadium, Nominated by Gefen

University of Oregon, Nominated by Haivision

Food & Beverage

Dee Daa Restaurants, Nominated by Arsenal Media

Starbucks Coffee Co., Nominated by Starbucks Coffee Co.

Top of Waikiki Restaurant, Nominated by Pacific Digital Signs

Hospitality

Tourisme Montérégie, Nominated by Arsenal Media

Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Resort, Nominated by Xpodigital

Wynn in Las Vegas, Nominated by JANUS Displays by Morrow Technologies

Interactive Self-Service

Buffalo Wild Wings, Nominated by Wireless Ronin Technologies

Pepsi, Nominated by Intel

Telenet Mobile – Smart, Nominated by SpotScala Inc.

Public Spaces

Clear Channel Spectacolor - Times Square, Nominated by Clear Channel Spectacolor

Rumeli Hisari Castles, Nominated by Dreambox Visual Communications

Westfield Shopping Center, Nominated by Scala Inc.

Retail

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Nominated by Build-A-Bear Workshop

Connections, Nominated by YCD Multimedia

Holt Renfrew Ltd., Nominated by Rose and Thistle Media