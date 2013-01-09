Digital Signage Expo Reveals 2013 Apex Award Finalists

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) has revealed 30 finalists for its Apex Awards for 2013. The annual DSE Apex Awards honor innovation in the development and deployment of technology in the global DOOH industry. Nominees are the end-use sites of the installation.
Chosen by an independent panel of six industry journalists, this year’s Apex Award finalists were named from a field of nearly 90 entrants vying in 10 major digital signage categories. Gold, Silver and Bronze Apex Awards will be presented in each category at a special awards banquet slated for the opening night of DSE 2013 on Wednesday, February 27th, from 7-9 p.m. at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. DSE will also present the Apex Award of the Year to one of the Gold finalists.
The finalists include:
Arts Entertainment & Recreation
Mansfield Reformatory Preservation Society, Nominated by DRM Productions Inc.
Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, Nominated by Intermedia Touch Inc.
Westfield San Francisco Centre, Nominated by Obscura Digital
Business Industry & Government
Arsenal Media Fountain of Content, Nominated by Arsenal Media
Christie West Wing, Nominated by Christie Digital Systems Canada Inc.
San Francisco Public Utility Commission, Nominated by Obscura Digital
Education & Healthcare
Florida Hospital - Wesley Chapel, Nominated by Sound Stage Inc.
Saint Louis University, Nominated by NEC Display Solutions
University of Waterloo Stratford Campus, Nominated by Westbury National Show Systems Ltd.
Event Venues
Antron Showroom, Nominated by Float4 Interactive
Dallas Cowboys Stadium, Nominated by Gefen
University of Oregon, Nominated by Haivision
Food & Beverage
Dee Daa Restaurants, Nominated by Arsenal Media
Starbucks Coffee Co., Nominated by Starbucks Coffee Co.
Top of Waikiki Restaurant, Nominated by Pacific Digital Signs
Hospitality
Tourisme Montérégie, Nominated by Arsenal Media
Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Resort, Nominated by Xpodigital
Wynn in Las Vegas, Nominated by JANUS Displays by Morrow Technologies
Interactive Self-Service
Buffalo Wild Wings, Nominated by Wireless Ronin Technologies
Pepsi, Nominated by Intel
Telenet Mobile – Smart, Nominated by SpotScala Inc.
Public Spaces
Clear Channel Spectacolor - Times Square, Nominated by Clear Channel Spectacolor
Rumeli Hisari Castles, Nominated by Dreambox Visual Communications
Westfield Shopping Center, Nominated by Scala Inc.
Retail
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Nominated by Build-A-Bear Workshop
Connections, Nominated by YCD Multimedia
Holt Renfrew Ltd., Nominated by Rose and Thistle Media