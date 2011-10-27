Stampede Reveals Sony Video Conferencing Lease Program

Amherst, NY--Stampede has introduced a new lease program that makes Sony Video Conferencing available for under $100 per-month.

The new leasing program runs through December 31, 2011 and is designed to provide dealers with an opportunity to put high quality video conferencing within the reach of their entire customer base.

“For $99 per month our dealers’ customers can now harness the full capabilities of a quality Sony Video Conferencing system,” said Eric Murphy, vice president of the Visual Communications Group at Stampede. “Video conferencing has never been more affordable than it is today, with the launch of this new lease program. If a company has been thinking about getting on board with this incredible cost saving and productivity boosting technology, now is the time to do it.”

According to Murphy, the base model in the lease program is the PCS-G50 at $99 a month. The five-year lease also includes a five-year service and support contract and the offer of a $1 buy-out.

“We know how important it is for people and businesses to stay connected,” Murphy said. “Now with the cost of these products lower than a plane ticket, you can have the same meeting from the comfort of your own office, all while saving money. What was once a luxury for large organizations is now affordable for any size company.”