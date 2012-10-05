FSR Offers New DV Wall Plate Interface

FSR has introduced the Digital / Analog Wall Plate Interface — part of the new Digital Video (DV) family — to aid in the design of AV systems that incorporate legacy analog and digital video.

The DV Family, aimed at professional installations requiring HDMI support, reduces the integration challenges inherent in the deployment of digital video systems, according to the company.

The Digital / Analog Interface fits in a standard 2 gang electrical box and has a dual Decora faceplate available in white, black and ivory to match the décor of the installation. It accepts HDMI or DVI input, computer video and analog stereo audio. The wall plate will auto switch between the analog and digital inputs, or it can be manually switched from the front of the interface. The output is HDMI via a CAT 5e or 6 cable and can transmit 1080p up to 165 feet.