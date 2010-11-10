Matrox's New High-Performance KVM Extender

MONTREAL, ON, CANADA--Matrox Graphics' new Matrox Extio F2408 remote graphics solution separates up to four high-resolution displays plus USB keyboard, mouse, and other HIDs from the host system by up to 3280 feet of fiber-optic cable.

Building on the success of the existing Matrox Extio product line, the Extio F2408 unique bus extension technology guarantees full HD resolution support and uncompromised workstation performance at the operator station. Extio F2408 can also add additional outputs with the optional Matrox Extio F2408 Expander to connect up to eight displays-at resolutions up to 2560x1600 per monitor-to reliably drive process control rooms, dispatch centers, and other mission-critical applications from a single workstation, fiber-optic cable, and adapter.

"The Extio F2408 KVM extender allows system operators to benefit from a graphics platform that delivers the same image quality and system performance as if they were located at the host PC," says Alain Thiffault, Business Development Manager, Matrox Graphics. "Extio transmits uncompressed data to and from the host system eliminating dropped frames, data latency, and artifacts for flawless image output on a productivity-enhancing, multi-display configuration of up to eight displays-even at 1 kilometer away!"

Additional Matrox Extio F2408 key features:

• Ideal for mission-critical applications that require a stable, reliable I/O extension technology

• Independent and stretched mode support for 4x1 and 2x2 configurations

• 5 USB 2.0 ports offer flexible connectivity for HIDs (keyboard, mouse, touch screens)

• Passive cooling (heat sink with no fan) for silent operation and extra reliability

• Customizable setups with Matrox PowerDesk desktop management software

• Support for Microsoft Windows 7 (32/64 bit), Windows XP (32/64 bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, Windows Server 2003, and Linux

The Matrox Extio F2408 and Matrox Extio F2408 Expander will be available in December 2010.