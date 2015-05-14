The What: The Clear-Com Gateway family is the ideal interoperability solution for on-site communication across different communication systems in live events, multi-site venues, security services and many other applications.

The What Else: The Clear-Com Gateway CG-X1 and CG-X4 devices provide a flexible and cost-effective platform for linking and bridging disparate communication systems such as IP networks, telephone networks, radios and intercom systems, for highly-coordinated, critical operations.