Tecom Joins Crestron Integrated Partner Program

Tecom has announced that its TechPod Lecterns now feature full integration with the control products of Crestron Electronics, thanks to Crestron's Integrated Partner Program (IPP).

TechPod lecterns will now be fully capable of connecting to RoomView software, which allows for remote management and operation. This feature provides audio visual managers with the ability to monitor and address problems as they arise, in each of their campus classrooms, from the main AV control room.

Tecom has also decided to redesign its TechPod line to suite and fit Crestron control units.

“I am delighted to unite with Crestron, a global leader in the control and automation field," said Aviv Brosilovski, CEO, Tecom. "This integration will enable us to expand our offering, and continue to give our customers what they want and ask for: simplicity and ease of use. We have received RoomView connectivity requests — and now we’re delivering.”

"We are happy to have Tecom as an integrated partner and pleased to offer TechPod users the ability to connect to Creston RoomView Software," said Dominick Accurso, Crestron integrated partner program manager.

The first product update example is the TechPod Presenter, a height adjustable classroom lectern, in which Tecom integrated the recently released Crestron BPC-8 onCue controller. Over the coming months Tecom will release further product updates that will enable customers to fully integrate their TechPod’s into Crestron control units.