AVAD to Showcase JVC 84" 4K LCD at Vendopalooza

AVAD LLC will close out its 2012 Vendopalooza event schedule with a bang thanks to a special on-site demo of JVC Professional's new ProVérité 84-inch 4K LCD Monitor at the Van Nuys, CA event scheduled for Wednesday, December 12.



"The availability of high performance 4K displays represents a great new opportunity for dealers," said Jim Annes, vice president and general manager of AVAD. "Through our partnership with JVC Professional, we're able to offer our dealers an exclusive opportunity to learn more about how these new product offerings will enable them to further grow their businesses."

JVC's ProVérité 4K LCDs provide native screen resolutions of 3840x2160—four times the resolution of full HD. The displays are specifically designed for custom installations, featuring an IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 10-bit color depth within a slim bezel frame that allows for an extra-wide 178-degree viewing angle.

The final Vendopalooza of the year will offer local dealers and integrators an exclusive opportunity to meet directly with dozens of the industry's leading manufacturers and service providers (A list of participating vendors can be found at www.vendopalooza.com/vendors.aspx). Attendees will have the benefit of testing the latest products, participating in prize giveaways and raffles, attending training classes from some of the industry's top manufacturers, and purchasing products at special discounted pricing.

Attendees to the Van Nuys Vendopalooza can attend a number of trainings and workshops throughout the day, including sessions on:

• "Theater and Projection Gems: Becoming the Expert" presented by JVC

• "How to Program Your First Compass Control System" presented by Key Digital

• "How to Sell More Audio (& Everything Else) and Why it Matters" presented by Atlantic Technology

• "Get the Skills that Make the Deals" presented by AVAD

• "Commercial Sales, Design and Support" presented by the AVAD System Design Group