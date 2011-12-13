PRI to Host Retailer Education Forum

Platt Retail Institute will present a Retailer Education Forum in conjunction with Digital Signage Expo next year in Las Vegas.

The Forum will take place on March 6, 2012, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

PRI’s 2012 Retailer Education Forum will provide attendees with insights into multi-channel marketing, how leading retailers are leveraging in-store technologies, and how to position and sell digital marketing messages to brands. Retail thought leaders will conduct an interactive case-study learning session. A retail case study and presentation on retail developments in the EU will help attendees understand how the medium is being deployed globally. PRI will present the Forum, along with many noteworthy guest speakers.

Speakers:

Algernon E. Callier, VP, Strategic Innovation & Emerging Technology, Universal Orlando Resort

Dave Finnegan, CIO, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.

Tim Johnson, Consumer IT and Strategic Innovation, AT&T Stores

Margaret M. Mager, Broadview Advisors, formerly Senior Advisor, Corporate Strategy, Planning

and Research, Liz Claiborne and Retail Managing Director, Goldman Sachs

Raj Maini, Director of Digital Signage Marketing, Intel

Margot Myers, Director, Education and Training, Platt Retail Institute

Dan Pryor, VP of Corporate Communications, Safeway

Frank Rehme, POPAI Germany and Head of Innovation Services, Metro Systems GmbH

Brian Roberts, Director, In Store Channels Media Network, Best Buy

Jack Sullivan, Senior VP, Out-of-Home Activation Director, Starcom Worldwide

Barton A. Weitz, Ph.D., JCPenney Eminent Scholar Chair in Retail Management, University of Florida

Session Descriptions:

I. Cross Channel Retailing

Presenters: Algernon E. Callier, Universal Orlando Resort and Dave Finnegan, Build-A-Bear Workshop

Description: Communicating consistent, brand-compliant customer engagement strategies by various digital media (Web, on-site screens, and mobile devices) is critical to a consistent customer experience. In this session, attendees will learn how to ensure a uniform, engaging message strategy throughout the communication process.

II. Retail Case Studies

Presenter: Raj Maini, Intel

Description: Retailers are using various technologies to successfully influence the customer. In this session, various retail case studies will be presented that detail the specific technologies being deployed and metrics utilized to measure success.

III. Leveraging In-store Technology

Presenters: Tim Johnson, AT&T Stores and Dan Pryor, Safeway

Description: Digital technologies are being deployed in various ways in-store. These include digital signage, kiosks, handheld and interactive devices. In this session, attendees will learn how these technologies are being successfully deployed to achieve measurable results.

IV. Interactive Case Learning Session

Moderator: Dr. Barton A. Weitz, University of Florida

Panelists: Margaret M. Mager, Broadview Advisors and Margot Myers, Platt Retail Institute

Description: Prior to the Forum, a detailed retailer profile will be distributed to all attendees. This hypothetical retailer is facing various challenges including how to communicate its brand in its stores, how to enhance its customer experience, how to increase lift, and how to impact the consumer along the entire path-to-purchase, among other things. The moderator, the leading retail marketing professor in the U.S., and the panelists will advance various solutions for consideration. Attendee participation is welcome. This will be a lively session, where many options will be explored and solutions advanced.

V. EU Retail Trends

Presenter: Frank Rehme, POPAI Germany and Metro Systems

Description: Various retailers in the EU are deploying unique solutions in their stores. In this session, attendees will learn firsthand what some of these leading retailers are doing inside their stores and the level of success that they are achieving.

VI. Selling Digital Signage Retail Media Channels

Presenters: Brian Roberts, Best Buy and Jack Sullivan, Starcom Worldwide

Description: Digital signage content programming can be a complex issue. Should promotional, branding, store information, how-to instructions, etc. be utilized? And how interested are brands in paying for in-store messaging? These and related issues will be explored during this session.

Registration

Retailers and other qualified end users may reserve a seat at the Forum for a reduced rate of $95.

End users are defined as representatives of companies or organizations that have deployed or are considering deploying digital signage. End users may include representatives of facilities such as hospitals, universities, airports, museums, banks, hotels, government agencies, corporate offices, etc. Retailers are a subset of end users and typically represent department stores, discount stores, convenience stores, and other similar businesses.

The fee for all attendees who are not retailers or end users is $195 before February 15, 2012, and $250 after February 15, 2012.