PRI to Host Retailer Education Forum

- Platt Retail Institute will present a Retailer Education Forum in conjunction with Digital Signage Expo next year in Las Vegas.
- The Forum will take place on March 6, 2012, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- PRI’s 2012 Retailer Education Forum will provide attendees with insights into multi-channel marketing, how leading retailers are leveraging in-store technologies, and how to position and sell digital marketing messages to brands. Retail thought leaders will conduct an interactive case-study learning session. A retail case study and presentation on retail developments in the EU will help attendees understand how the medium is being deployed globally. PRI will present the Forum, along with many noteworthy guest speakers.
- Speakers:
- Algernon E. Callier, VP, Strategic Innovation & Emerging Technology, Universal Orlando Resort
- Dave Finnegan, CIO, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.
- Tim Johnson, Consumer IT and Strategic Innovation, AT&T Stores
- Margaret M. Mager, Broadview Advisors, formerly Senior Advisor, Corporate Strategy, Planning
- and Research, Liz Claiborne and Retail Managing Director, Goldman Sachs
- Raj Maini, Director of Digital Signage Marketing, Intel
- Margot Myers, Director, Education and Training, Platt Retail Institute
- Dan Pryor, VP of Corporate Communications, Safeway
- Frank Rehme, POPAI Germany and Head of Innovation Services, Metro Systems GmbH
- Brian Roberts, Director, In Store Channels Media Network, Best Buy
- Jack Sullivan, Senior VP, Out-of-Home Activation Director, Starcom Worldwide
- Barton A. Weitz, Ph.D., JCPenney Eminent Scholar Chair in Retail Management, University of Florida
- Session Descriptions:
- I. Cross Channel Retailing
- Presenters: Algernon E. Callier, Universal Orlando Resort and Dave Finnegan, Build-A-Bear Workshop
- Description: Communicating consistent, brand-compliant customer engagement strategies by various digital media (Web, on-site screens, and mobile devices) is critical to a consistent customer experience. In this session, attendees will learn how to ensure a uniform, engaging message strategy throughout the communication process.
- II. Retail Case Studies
- Presenter: Raj Maini, Intel
- Description: Retailers are using various technologies to successfully influence the customer. In this session, various retail case studies will be presented that detail the specific technologies being deployed and metrics utilized to measure success.
- III. Leveraging In-store Technology
- Presenters: Tim Johnson, AT&T Stores and Dan Pryor, Safeway
- Description: Digital technologies are being deployed in various ways in-store. These include digital signage, kiosks, handheld and interactive devices. In this session, attendees will learn how these technologies are being successfully deployed to achieve measurable results.
- IV. Interactive Case Learning Session
- Moderator: Dr. Barton A. Weitz, University of Florida
- Panelists: Margaret M. Mager, Broadview Advisors and Margot Myers, Platt Retail Institute
- Description: Prior to the Forum, a detailed retailer profile will be distributed to all attendees. This hypothetical retailer is facing various challenges including how to communicate its brand in its stores, how to enhance its customer experience, how to increase lift, and how to impact the consumer along the entire path-to-purchase, among other things. The moderator, the leading retail marketing professor in the U.S., and the panelists will advance various solutions for consideration. Attendee participation is welcome. This will be a lively session, where many options will be explored and solutions advanced.
- V. EU Retail Trends
- Presenter: Frank Rehme, POPAI Germany and Metro Systems
- Description: Various retailers in the EU are deploying unique solutions in their stores. In this session, attendees will learn firsthand what some of these leading retailers are doing inside their stores and the level of success that they are achieving.
- VI. Selling Digital Signage Retail Media Channels
- Presenters: Brian Roberts, Best Buy and Jack Sullivan, Starcom Worldwide
- Description: Digital signage content programming can be a complex issue. Should promotional, branding, store information, how-to instructions, etc. be utilized? And how interested are brands in paying for in-store messaging? These and related issues will be explored during this session.
- Registration
Retailers and other qualified end users may reserve a seat at the Forum for a reduced rate of $95.
End users are defined as representatives of companies or organizations that have deployed or are considering deploying digital signage. End users may include representatives of facilities such as hospitals, universities, airports, museums, banks, hotels, government agencies, corporate offices, etc. Retailers are a subset of end users and typically represent department stores, discount stores, convenience stores, and other similar businesses.
The fee for all attendees who are not retailers or end users is $195 before February 15, 2012, and $250 after February 15, 2012.