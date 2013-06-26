projectiondesign Wins Four Awards at InfoComm

projectiondesign was recognized with four awards for innovation and real-world installations at InfoComm 2013.

Jim Stephens, Whitlock, Neil Wittering, projectiondesign and Matthew Moore, Cavanaugh Tocci Associates celebrate the triple award win for Northeastern University Visitor Center

The F35 panorama won the 2013 AV Technology Award winner for the Best New Telepresence Product. The F35 panorama is the first panoramic projector with an aspect ratio of 21:9 or 2.37:1. It enables images as wide as 4m (13’) to be created without the need for edge blending, has a resolution of 2.7 megapixels - 35% more than full HD and produces images up to 7,000 ANSI lumens. During InfoComm 13, the F35 panorama was demonstrated in the projectiondesign booth.

The Northeastern University Visitor Center from Boston, Massachusetts impressed judges in three awards programs for its use of interactive touch surfaces and digital signage technology. The project uses projectiondesign F32 series DLP projectors and newly released ProNet.precision software.

The winning entries were jointly submitted by Cavanaugh Tocci Associates, projectiondesign, RP Visual Solutions and Whitlock. Northeastern University Visitor Center won the 2013 AV Technology Award for Best ROI-Generating Digital Signage System in a Non-Retail Environment, the PRO AV Spotlight Award for Education category and an Honorable Mention in the Integration Awards 2013 by Commercial Integrator and Tech Decisions. The project was also shortlisted for a People’s Choice Awards during InfoComm 13.