Christie’s Q Series Projectors

Christie is adding three solutions to the Christie Q Series family. The new Christie DWX851-Q, Christie DHD851-Q, and Christie DWU851-Q models deliver 7900, 7500 and 7900 ANSI lumens respectively and are usable in either single or dual-lamp mode.

Christie Q Series 1-chip DLP Projector

Operational in portrait or landscape setup and suitable for auditoriums, board and conference rooms, government, video mapping, rental staging and more, the three models provide 2500:1 contrast ratio, Christie eClarity for control over image sharpness, gloss and shading, and built-in High Dynamic Contrast Range (HDCR) that eliminates image washout in high ambient light conditions while preserving image clarity.

With two color wheels built-in, users can select the one that suits their content and application. The High-Brightness color wheel provides whites for enhanced graphic presentations while the Ultra-Rich color wheel delivers an expanded color gamut and lifelike images. The Q Series is equipped with a software function that allows for easy switching between the color wheels.

“Christie DWX851-Q, Christie DHD851-Q, and Christie DWU851-Q deliver the performance, flexibility and reliability demanded by today’s user – all at a low ownership cost,” said Curtis Lingard, product manager, Christie. “These industry-leading 1-chip DLP projectors require less power without sacrificing performance. They also have software that works with an optional camera for edge blending and warping in multiple projector setups to create panoramic or stacked displays.”

Features of Christie DWX851-Q, Christie DHD851-Q, and Christie DWU851-Q include but are not limited to:

- DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine)

- Simulation Mode for training

- Status monitor display

- Motorized zoom, focus and lens shift with memory

- PC-less presentation

- Black or white design

- 3G-SDI (HD model only)Christie Q Series models ship in December with a three-year warranty, backed by Christie’s industry-leading customer service and support.