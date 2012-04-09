Whitlock Technology Forum Dallas

Whitlock will hold its showcase and seminar series, Convergence, at the Gaylord Texan Hotel in Dallas on May 17. The event will feature the best in collaborative AV technologies, plus expert advice and tips for standards, security, reliability and performance.

New for 2012 will be a focus on mobile and cloud-based AV options, as well as the latest solutions for videoconferencing / telepresence, unified communications, streaming, digital media, 3-D and immersive technologies, projection systems and integrated automation and control systems.

Participating manufacturer partners include Polycom, Cisco, Crestron, SMART, Christie Digital, Extron, NEC, Biamp, Sony, Epson, AMX and others.

Whitlock's Convergence show is an open house style event, running from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The primary goal is to create an interactive forum for assessing and discussing the latest technologies, and how to make best use of these essential business tools across the enterprise.

Whitlock's Convergence shows are held nationwide and feature free seminars, demonstrations and valuable advice from a variety of technology leaders, all in one location. Door prizes include an iPad, a Playbook, iPod's, digital cameras and a Sony 40-inch LCD.

Seminar topics for Whitlock's Dallas show are Strategic Considerations for Telepresence Deployment, Managing Your Ongoing AV/IT Investments (both presented by Whitlock) and Visual Collaboration Systems, Bringing People, Content and Information Together in a Whole New Way (presented by SMART).

The next large scale Convergence show will be in Durham, NC on August 30.

See whitlock.com/shows for more details.