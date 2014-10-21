Christie Theater at Children's Hospital Brings Cheer

Christie has continued its philosophy of giving back to the community by donating a state-of-the-art digital projector, screen, and audio solution to Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC Children's). With this donation, inpatients will have their very own movie theater to view films.

The grand opening of the movie theater took place last week at CHOC with a ribbon cutting ceremony, activities for the children, and a screening of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day.

Christie's CEO, Jack Kline, a board member of the Lollipop Theater Network — a non-profit charity organization whose mission is to bring movies to in-patient, ill children who are unable to go to a regular movie theater — is a passionate supporter of this cause. "On behalf of everyone at Christie, I want to say how pleased we are to be able to contribute to this worthy cause," said Kline. "Personally, it's a cause near and dear to my heart as well, given my involvement with LOLLIPOP, and I'm excited about providing the CHOC Children's movie theater with our top-notch equipment."

Lollipop Theater Network (LOLLIPOP) coordinates with studios to bring new release, current release, and past release movies to children too ill to travel to a theater on their own. Often, it is one of the children's final wishes to be able to see a certain movie, and that wish is granted through the efforts of Lollipop Theater Network.

"We are incredibly grateful to Christie for its role in CHOC's new movie theater, which will allow our patients to escape, a little, from the hospital routine and enjoy being kids. We can't wait to see our patients gather in our theater, enjoy popcorn and settle in to watch a new movie together," said Stephanie DeMello, child life manager, CHOC Children's.

The new theater will be a dedicated room where the patients can go to see these movies. With movie theater seating, a popcorn machine, velvet drapes, and custom projector, audio system and screen, the room will be a refuge from the standard routines of a hospital environment. Highlighting the theater will be the Christie DHD555-GS projector, unveiled in June 2014. This projector boasts 1-chip DLP technology, renowned for its excellent image quality and reliability, proving roughly 20,000 hours of low-cost operation. The projector outputs a native, high definition resolution of 1920 x 1080, and is rated at 5,000 ANSI lumens of brightness.