X2O Media Wins Polycom App Development Contest

X2O Media has won first place in Polycom’s first App Development Contest. The contest challenged individuals and companies to submit solutions using Polycom RealPresence open application programming interfaces (APIs) to extend the value of the Polycom RealPresence Platform. X2O Media won the top prize with an application that delivers live and on-demand video content to digital signage screens, Polycom VVX IP phones, and video kiosks.



Announced during Polycom's annual sales and partner conference in Vancouver, winners of the App Development Contest were determined by a panel of judges based on five criteria: commercial applicability, user experience, productivity, third-party application integration, and innovation. Driven by the newly released X2O platform, X2O Media's application uses APIs for Polycom video content management, video conferencing, and IP phone systems to provide a comprehensive multichannel video delivery solution. For example, a live training session conducted via video conferencing can be delivered to a variety of devices, making the training content available on the user's device of choice.The X2O platform makes it easier for businesses and organizations to communicate key messages and data to the right person, at the right time, and on the right device using TV-like channels. Built using the HTML5 standard, the X2O platform features drag-and-drop authoring tools to let users create media-rich channels featuring HD video, still images, 3D animations, PowerPoint slides, and data-driven graphics linked to corporate databases such as SAP and Oracle, Excel spreadsheets, or RSS feeds. The X2O platform also allows users to harness the power of social media by displaying user-generated content from social media sites such as Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.