DPI Launches Most Budget-Conscious Projector Yet

Digital Projection International (DPI) has made its most budget-conscious addition to the high-brightness, high-value projection line, the E-Vision WXGA 6000. Building on the success of the previously launched E-Vision 7000 and 8000 displays, DPI's E-Vision WXGA 6000 extends the accessibility of DPI's advanced projectors to a wider range of applications.

Distinct to the new E-Vision WXGA 6000 is a new, lightweight and streamlined cabinet, designed to complement the architectural details of nearly any installation.Producing up to 6,000 lumens of illumination, the E-Vision 6000 can be configured with the E-Vision series’ same wide array of lens options, user-swappable color wheels, and advanced color controls. The E-Vision WXGA 6000 will commence shipping in October 2012, and carries an MSRP of $3,995 plus lens.

Weighing in at less than 40 pounds, the dual-lamp E-Vision WXGA 6000 employs the latest in Texas Instruments' 1280 x 800 dark metal DLP technology to deliver 6,000 lumens and up to 2400:1 contrast. Lightweight with a streamlined cabinet, the incredibly bright E-Vision 6000 presents a compelling imaging solution for lecture halls, conference venues, houses of worship, corporate auditoriums and boardrooms, digital signage, and any other application needing bright, accurate imagery at an unprecedented price point.

