Milestone Sponsors NSCA Education Foundation

Minneapolis, MN--Milestone AV Technologies announced that it will be sponsoring the NSCA Education Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports the future growth of the commercial electronic systems industry.

As part of its support for the NSCA Education Foundation, Milestone is sponsor of a June 16 charity concert benefiting the organization. The event will take place at InfoComm 2011, with entertainment provided by a blues band of all-star industry members.

Proceeds from the concert support the NSCA Education Foundation’s efforts to provide training to commercial electronic systems professionals and scholarships for students training for a career in the industry.