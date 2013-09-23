D-Tools Introduces Hosted Solution Powered by Amazon Web Services

- D-Tools, Inc. announced that a new Hosted Solution is now available to System Integrator users worldwide.
- The D-Tools Hosted Solution – Powered by Amazon Web Services is a “plug and play” option for users that seek mobility and cloud-based storage of D-Tools SIX 2013 Server data. This new feature set enables remote access and secure offsite storage for the entire System Integrator community and delivers an easily accessed and utilized extension of the system for use anywhere or any time it is needed.
- The D-Tools Hosted Solution will be unveiled during CEDIA EXPO 2013 being held September 26th – 28th at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, CO.
- With the D-Tools Hosted Solution, customers have their very own D-Tools Server Instance powered by the latest generation Windows Server 2012. It includes the D-Tools SIX 2013 Server Management application and comes completely configured with SQL Server 2012. With the D-Tools Hosted Solution, users now have the option to host their Server Instance in the cloud, thereby facilitating a lower cost of entry and eliminating the need for costly in-house servers and expensive IT infrastructure. Combined with D-Tools Software Assurance program, which includes Gold Support and Data Subscription, this compelling combination of features and benefits ensures that users are always on the most current version of the D-Tools System Integrator platform.
- Because the D-Tools Hosted Solution is powered by Amazon Web Services, it features the highest possible level of scalability, security and performance. Not only does the pre-configured firewall only allow traffic from the D-Tools application, it can only be accessed from ports 9010, 1433 and 1434. For added security, the connection to those ports can be tied to a specific IP address, enabling only the computers registered on the user’s network to connect to the associated cloud server. For ease of implementation, the D-Tools technical support team performs the installation and setup for each user.
- “The D-Tools Hosted Solution is ideally suited to companies that are just getting started or those who are migrating to a service-based model for their IT infrastructure because it offers users a flexible choice of deployment and the ability to migrate to an on-premise solution over time as their needs change,” said Adam Stone, president and founder of D-Tools. “Not only does it (the D-Tools Hosted Solution) offer users cloud-hosted access to the D-Tools SIX 2013 server, it also provides a connection to the D-Tools SIX 2013 Client without a VPN or expensive standalone servers.”
- The D-Tools Hosted Solution is available now and can be secured through a monthly hosting program that starts at $149 per month. A one-time setup fee will be charged in addition to the monthly fee.