RadialIntroduces SixPack 500 Series Power Rack

Radial Engineering Ltd. has revealed the SixPack, the latest Workhorse power rack designed for the 500 series module format.
- The SixPack is Radial's sixth power rack in its growing 500 series range.
- According to Radial president Peter Janis: "Given today's ever changing digital environment, recording studios must be agile for them to adapt and they must also bring a higher level of creativity and uniqueness to the recording process. We believe that the 500 series is perfectly suited for this new reality as it is compact and easily transportable. And when you consider the hundreds of modules that are now available plus the tremendous patching options that can be put to use, there has never been a more exciting time to be involved in music production."
- The SixPack is a 6-slot power rack designed to accommodate all 500 series modules, including older ones made by API. It features a hefty 1600 milliamps of current for more that 265 milliamps average power per slot. This lets you mix and match solid state and tube modules without concern about powering. The external supply also provides 48V phantom power for mic preamps. Protective circuitry in each slot safeguards the SixPack and other connected modules against malfunction or short circuits.
- The design begins with 14 gauge steel construction for added durability and improved shielding against noise. Modules may be patched in series using the FEED switch and stereo mated using the LINK function. Extra connectivity includes TRS connectors wired in parallel with the XLRs for cross-patching and parallel processing. These are also wired in parallel to a set of D-Sub connectors for easy patching to and from the workstation.
- Two front panel XLR convenience jacks let you access channels 7 and 8 on the D-Sub or may be assigned to channels 1 and 4 to create a stereo channel strip. Separate ground lugs on the rear panel enable the system tech to incorporate star grounding or other schemes into the studio design. Optional mounting hardware lets you recess the SixPack into the workstation or angle mount it for a more ergonomic set up. The same hardware works double duty to enable the SixPack to be mounted into a standard 19-inch rack.
- The SixPack will start shipping January 2013.