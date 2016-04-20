Christie HDR, and New Projection Mapping Tools at NAB

For sheer break-all-the-rules, let it rip, push the envelope projection technology, nothing at NAB this week (or anything, anywhere this year) could beat the 120 fps projection demo from Academy Award winning director Ang Lee–that used Christie laser projectors. It would be hard to top that demo, that took place last Saturday at the NAB Future of Cinema Conference, with anything on the NAB show floor. (For a full report on that demo and the ripples from it, click here.) But the Christie booth at NAB came close. And what was on view at their booth was projection-related and intriguing in its own right. In a pretty elaborate “set” for lack of a better word, Christie reproduced in trade show booth scale a hockey rink with projection mapping on the “ice”; and in a closed small theater to one side of their booth, Christie showed HDR that pretty much topped any HDR projection demo I’ve seen to date, in terms of specs.

The clever ice hockey rink projection mapping demo actually had two separate elements: an approximately 30 foot wide “rink” that featured some big Christie projectors mounted about 20 feet overhead with Pandoras Box 5.9 media servers tracking on-ice objects; and also a small set up that featured tiny pico projectors doing the same thing on a tiny coffee table sized rink. That latter set up was to show, according to Christie, how easy it is to do the setup and calibration.

According to Christie’s Jeevan Vivegananthan, Christie senior director, product management, displays and processing, what’s new this year from Christie is how the time needed at an event for that set up and calibration, using a camera to align the projectors, has been shortened, making the stager’s life much easier.

And in the HDR demo, not described in the press release below, was a semi-private demo where a new prototype projection system produced, according to Christie, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio– about as HDR as you can get. The system is still under wraps as far as public consumption, but it’s an intriguing display of getting way way beyond what others are saying is HDR (generally about 6,000:1 contrast ratio is considered HDR in the projection world today).

Here is the full press release from Christie for NAB:

NAB/LAS VEGAS – (April 13, 2016)– Christie® is demonstrating why its trailblazing technology is used by the world’s most recognized companies, live events, and sports teams, during the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) show in Las Vegas April 16 - April 21. Leaders in creating and delivering the world's best visual and audio experiences, Christie specialists will demonstrate how the right technology enables customers to maximize display opportunities with stunning and unprecedented visuals while growing revenue streams.

“From hardware to software, Christie delivers the complete package of affordable visual display technology that turns the impossible to the possible and allows users to imagine, create and share memorable experiences,” said Kathryn Cress, vice president, Global & Corporate Marketing, Christie.

North American debut of Boxer 2K and Christie HS Series

Watch live mapping with the new Christie Boxer 2K30 projector, four of which will deliver a knockout on-ice projection mapping display featuring Pandoras Box 5.9 media servers tracking on-ice objects. Launched in January 2016, the Christie Boxer 2K30 is 4K upgradeable and delivers unrivaled brightness, durability and flexibility for its size and weight. Omnidirectional, the Boxer Series is a powerhouse projector line designed for high-impact rental staging and large venue events.

A luxury viewing box complete with the Christie FHQ981-L flat panel will look down onto the ice while above the lounge will be two Christie D13HD-HS laser phosphor projectors and the Christie Captiva DHD400S featuring an ultra short throw lens. To the lounge’s right is the Christie FHQ842-T UHD with Layer Logic’s touch control. To the left, Pandoras Box 5.9 gesture based interactivity with Airscan will be demonstrated on a 4 x 8 Christie® MicroTiles® display. The content will be managed by the Christie Spyder X20 video processor.

Christie Velvet wall with content managed by Pandoras Box

Christie® Velvet® LED will be in a 1.5, 1.9, 2.5, 3.0 and 4.0-millimeter pixel pitch configuration along one wall, enabling end users to find the right pixel pitch for their needs. NAB attendees can also see Christie Velvet at the nearby Westgate Resort & Casino SportsBook. Measuring 220 feet across and delivering 26,880 x 2,304 resolution, the 4,400 square foot installation is the largest SportsBook in the world and gave birth to a new name: the Sports SuperBook.

With extremely tight pixel pitches combined with larger diodes to create a high fill factor and clearer visuals, Christie Velvet’s high-impact visuals are perfect for corporate lobbies, museums, and high-end retail applications. Designed for uniformity and performance using only the highest quality components, each Christie Velvet part is system level certified and tested to meet the most stringent safety and environmental requirements.

Also at the booth, Stewart Filmscreen®, the Academy Award® winning manufacturer of high-performance projector screens and projector screen materials, has partnered with Christie to demonstrate the benefits of using its FIDELEDY Vision image enhancement system with Christie® Velvet® indoor LED tiles.

Pandoras Box will power a 2 x 2Christie FHD552-X HDflat panel display while also managing content of a 3D clock tower projection mapping display featuring the ChristieRoadster HD14K-M.

Innovation Theatre and the Future of Cinema Conference

The Christie Innovation Theatre is also making a return appearance, showcasing HDR technology and Christie Vive 5.1 audio. With HDR laser technology, peak brightness is much higher, black levels are truly black, colors are enhanced and previously invisible details emerge to give a more natural, lifelike viewing experience.

The Future of Cinema Conference takes place April 16-17 and features Dr. Don Shaw, senior director of product management at Christie, as well as movie director Ang Lee. At 2:45 p.m. April 16, Mr. Lee will present “Pushing the Limits of Cinema” followed by the first public screening of footage from his upcoming movie “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.” The movie will play in 3D and 4K at 120 frames per second per eye using Christie’s Mirage 4KLH 6P dual-laser system. Dr. Shaw, a laser cinema expert, will then present the discourse “The Right Light for the Future of Cinema” at 4:00 p.m.

Christie around the NAB Show floor

Christie is pleased to team with its valued partners and at NAB 2016, the Autodesk booth will use the Christie D4K2560, Ross Video will employ 50 Christie MicroTiles and the Spyder X20 to showcase its offerings, VizRT will highlight its capabilities using two Christie FHQ842-T interactive flat panels and Red will use a Christie D4K3560.

