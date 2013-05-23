Optocore MADI Switches

The What: Optocore will exhibit its new range of MADI Switches at the Clear-Com booth (921) during InfoComm 2013. Developed specifically for professional AV users, Optocore’s new MADI Switches have extremely low power consumption, latency and setup time.

The What Else: Equipped with 10 or 18 ports of MADI, the switches allow distribution over Cat5 cabling, in addition to MADI-over-fiber and MADI-over-BNC. The RJ45 MADI ports on the new products will introduce greater flexibility, lower cost and simplified MADI connectivity. Additionally, each switch has two redundant high-speed, 2-GB fiber uplink ports that switch and route 16 MADI streams and Ethernet to create larger switches for bigger-sized infrastructures.

One More Thing: Each port on the MADI Switch allows for a 64-in/64-out point-to-point connection, as well as 100Mb of Ethernet on one single Cat5 cable. At the same time, the MADI Switch enables routing of each individual audio channel, providing a 640 x 640 matrix for the 10-port switch and a 1152 x 1152 matrix for the 18-port switch. It can also be connected using the redundant uplink ports with up to 24 additional MADI Switches, providing audio routing and transport while also functioning as an Ethernet switch. The new MADI Switches are fully compatible with Optocore and SANE. Optocore plans to develop the new devices into a complete series of MADI devices with six, 10 and 18 port switches with Cat5, fiber and BNC connectivity.

The Bottom Line: “We believe this will be a great solution for the professional AV market, especially facility designers seeking an affordable alternative to traditional copper cabling,” says Tine Helmle, director, Optocore. “MADI is a common and open standard,with MADI ports frequently being used by manufacturers as a way to offer customers an affordable, forward-thinking open platform. By introducing the MADI Switches, Optocore is offering a greater number of options with the best technical features at a budget-friendly price.”