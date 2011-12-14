CEDIA Announces 2012-13 Leadership

CEDIA has announced the 2012 volunteer executive committee and board of directors.

The volunteer leadership will be responsible for guiding the association’s strategic initiatives for the 2012 - 2013 term. Two directors were voted in by CEDIA members and one director was appointed by the current board of directors. The term will run from January 1, 2012 to December 31, 2013.

Executive Committee:

Chairman

Federico Bausone

Multisistemas BVC Sa de Cv

San Pedro Garza García, Nuevo León, Mexico

Vice Chairman

Larry Pexton

Triad Speakers ~FM~

Portland, OR

Secretary

Buzz Delano

Delano Associates

San Clemente, CA

Treasurer

Gordon van Zuiden

cyberManor

Los Gatos, CA

Immediate Past Chairman

Randy Stearns

Engineered Environments

Alameda, CA

Directors:

Michael Creeden

M&R Digital Innovations, Inc.

Spring Grove, IL

Dennis Erskine

Epic Home Cinema

Marietta, GA

Mark Hoffenberg (new)

AudioVisions

Ladera Ranch, CA

Richard Millson (new)

Millson Technologies, Inc.

Vancouver, BC

Seth Rubenstein (new)

Ihiji, inc.

Symrna,GA

Peter Shipp

ZIO Group, LLC

Winter Park, FL

Bill Skaer

Eric Grundelman's Cool AV ~FM~

Mesquite, TX

John Stiernberg

Stiernberg Consulting

Sherman Oaks, CA