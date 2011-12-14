CEDIA Announces 2012-13 Leadership

CEDIA has announced the 2012 volunteer executive committee and board of directors.
The volunteer leadership will be responsible for guiding the association’s strategic initiatives for the 2012 - 2013 term. Two directors were voted in by CEDIA members and one director was appointed by the current board of directors. The term will run from January 1, 2012 to December 31, 2013.
Executive Committee:
Chairman
Federico Bausone
Multisistemas BVC Sa de Cv
San Pedro Garza García, Nuevo León, Mexico
Vice Chairman
Larry Pexton
Triad Speakers ~FM~
Portland, OR
Secretary
Buzz Delano
Delano Associates
San Clemente, CA
Treasurer
Gordon van Zuiden
cyberManor
Los Gatos, CA
Immediate Past Chairman
Randy Stearns
Engineered Environments
Alameda, CA
Directors:
Michael Creeden
M&R Digital Innovations, Inc.
Spring Grove, IL
Dennis Erskine
Epic Home Cinema
Marietta, GA
Mark Hoffenberg (new)
AudioVisions
Ladera Ranch, CA
Richard Millson (new)
Millson Technologies, Inc.
Vancouver, BC
Seth Rubenstein (new)
Ihiji, inc.
Symrna,GA
Peter Shipp
ZIO Group, LLC
Winter Park, FL
Bill Skaer
Eric Grundelman's Cool AV ~FM~
Mesquite, TX
John Stiernberg
Stiernberg Consulting
Sherman Oaks, CA