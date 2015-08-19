Christie Captiva Series Phosphor Projector Line Released

Christie is expanding its 1DLP laser phosphor projector lineup with the launch of the Christie Captiva Series. Previewed at Campus Technology 2015 and at InfoComm 2015, the Christie Captiva Series provides 20,000 hours of operation.

One of the Christie Captiva Series projectors.

Available with a 0.25:1 ultra-short throw lens, the Christie Captiva Series can be mounted in portrait or landscape mode. The Captiva DHD400S offers native 16:9 aspect ratio. The Captiva DUW350S brings a wide canvas for tight spaces.



Christie Captiva Series at a glance:

Solid State illumination.

Delivers over 3000 (ultra wide) and 3500 (HD) lumens

HD produces images from 80-100 diagonal inches.

Ultra Wide produces images from 120-140 diagonal inches.

Light source with 20,000 hours of operation.

Optional Captiva Touch interactive accessory and IR pens.

Standard connections including 2 x HDMI, VGA (with monitor out), composite video, and audio microphone and audio inputs.

3D capability.Christie Captiva ships in September 2015 with a three-year parts and labor warranty.