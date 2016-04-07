Christie Brio Family Now Compatible With Apple iOS9

Christie Brio is now compatible with Apple iOS9 and OS X El Capitan offering AirPlay Mirroring, enabling users to share and do even more as a team.

Installed at the University of West Florida and both the Chicago and Phoenix campuses of Xavier University, Christie Brio overcomes common meeting room, classroom and lab technology challenges. It enables work colleagues, teachers and students to wirelessly present, share and interact with each other within the same room or across multiple locations, in real-time.

“When Apple launched iOS9, we started working on updates to our Christie Brio software to make it compatible with the new operating system while adding more features such as support for Windows 10. We’re happy that Apple devices running iOS9 and OS X El Capitan can now use AirPlay to connect to Christie Brio,” said Curtis Lingard, product manager, Christie.

Christie Brio family includes Enterprise, Team, and Team+

Enterprise integrates smoothly into a local area network for access to internet and network services so you can collaborate securely and share high-quality content between multiple locations. Any content from devices connected to Brio Enterprise units can be shared across all the displays in the same collaboration session. Regardless of participants' geographic locations, everyone sees the same information at the same time.

Christie Brio Team is fully self-contained and does not require access to the local area network. Individuals can quickly connect to the Brio Team unit and wirelessly share information with others in the same room. Featuring integrated Wi-Fi, AirPlay and WiDi receivers, Brio Team requires no additional drivers and has no external dongles to buy, break or lose.

Offering the advantage of displaying original video content at native resolutions through wired video inputs, Team+ has an integrated wireless access point (WAP), supporting output sources of up to 2560x1600@30Hz or 1920x1080@60Hz with HDCP.