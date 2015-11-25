Christie Boxer 30 with 2K Imaging

The Christie Boxer is now available in 2K.

The Christie Boxer 30 features 2K video imaging and uses the same frame, lenses, lamp modules and projector controls as the 4K30

The new Christie Boxer 30 is built for rental staging applications including concerts, amusement parks, projection mapping, live theater and conventions, as well as permanent installations including museums, planetariums, higher education and houses of worship. It is omnidirectional and has Near Field Communication, a preview screen and 1,500-hour lamp-life to 70 percent brightness. The 30,000 lumen Boxer weighs 160 pounds and features 2K imaging with optional upgrade licenses to 4K DLP.

It uses the same rigging frame, lenses, lamp modules and projector controls as the Boxer 4K30.

Christie Boxer 30 has six mercury lamps housed in two 3-lamp cartridges, Christie TruLife electronics and built-in Christie Twist so images can be blended and warped from multiple projectors on both curved and irregular surfaces.

Users can monitor lamp hours and serial numbers through Near Field Communication with each lamp – simplifying the effort required to track lamp-life as well as the ability to make fast changeovers so the show goes on without interruption. The Boxer 30 and the entire Boxer family deliver omnidirectional orientation capability for improved installation and placement flexibility.

“Christie Boxer 30 delivers excellent image processing for HD and 2K images with all the capabilities that make Boxer an award-winning platform,” said Mike Garrido, senior product manager at Christie. “There is also an upgrade license allowing users to future proof their fleet by upgrading to full 4K resolution and 120Hz operation when needed. The Christie Boxer series is an engineering milestone and Christie is confident the high definition version of Boxer continues to extend that leadership.”

Christie Boxer 30 at a glance:

-Up to 2K resolution with 30,000 lumens.



-Omnidirectional.

-Near Field Communications.

-3GSDI, DisplayPort, HDBaseT, optional DVI, optional HDMI,

Optional DisplayPort 1.2 connectivity.

-120Hz upgrade available.

-Color LCD preview panel.

-Lamp life of 1,500 hours to 70 percent initial brightness.

-3DLP® image quality combined with Christie TruLife™ image processing.

-Same rigging frame, lenses, lamp modules and projector

controls across the entire Boxer family.