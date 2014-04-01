InfoComm Introduces Audiovisual Providers of Excellence Designation

InfoComm International has a new Audiovisual Providers of Excellence designation. InfoComm APEx, replaces InfoComm's Certified AudioVisual Service Provider Program (CAVSP), which will conclude at the end of the year.

"After ten years of CAVSP, it was time to reevaluate this initiative, and consider whether it continues to meet the goals of the members and the association. We reached the conclusion that today's business environment demands a more robust program aimed at promoting industry quality," said David Labuskes, CTS, RCDD, Executive Director & CEO, InfoComm International. "For example, it is important for the AV customer to have a role in determining whether or not client satisfaction is achieved, therefore positive customer evaluations are a program requirement."

InfoComm APEx will also recognize a broader base of industry certifications beyond InfoComm's CTS credential as a sign of commitment to quality. "CTS certification, while extremely valuable, should not be the lone-determinant of a company's achievement of industry excellence," said Labuskes. "Many InfoComm members offer product-specific certifications and courses that are valuable. There are other renewable certifications that are highly-regarded and they should be considered when evaluating a company's commitment to quality."

The InfoComm International Audiovisual Providers of Excellence program also mandates the use of two industry standards to foster better communication between the AV provider and the client. "Because both the ANSI/INFOCOMM Standard Guide for Audiovisual Systems Design and Coordination Processes and the AV System Performance Verification Standard were developed in an open, consensus-based process, approved by an independent outside body, and are aimed at providing proper communication and documentation between the AV industry and the client, using both on several projects is a requirement. InfoComm makes all of its standards available to its members at no charge in order to drive the adoption of practices that will advance the industry," said Labuskes.

Creating a program that acknowledges outstanding companies of all sizes was a priority, and requirements vary based on the number of company employees. InfoComm will invest in a substantial online campaign to promote APEx companies to end-customers. A toolkit that APEx companies can use to promote their designation will be made available to participating companies.