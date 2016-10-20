Christie at LDI 2016

Christie will demonstrate its array of tools for stagers and designers during the Live Design International (LDI) show at the Las Vegas Convention Center October 21-23.



Attendees will see live demonstrations of Pandoras Box real-time media compositing and Widget Designer’s interactive application builder. With the introduction of Pandoras Box 6.0 and Widget Designer 6.0, users have more power than ever at their fingertips, all combined with an interactive application builder for the ultimate in complete media and show control.

“Christie continues to expand the realm of possibility with its newest and most versatile technology,” said Kathryn Cress, vice president, global & corporate marketing, Christie. “Working with Christie from conception to realization, no idea is unattainable with the power of Christie at your fingertips and LDI booth visitors will experience the newest possibilities in visual display technology.”

The customizable and intuitive design of Pandoras Box gives users total control over the entire workflow from conception to completion. A high-quality server with the most powerful render-engine, Pandoras Box delivers real-time compositing in 3D, making it perfect for projection mapping onto any shape and any surface, delivering stunning video effects at shows and providing interactivity.

The Christie Spyder X20 controls multiple displays to enhance resolution, exceeding single-display performance. With integrated source monitoring, users have simultaneous, full frame rate monitoring of all inputs in real-time. The Spyder processor and switcher drives multiple live feeds and displays – including LED walls, blended projector arrays, and tiled flat panel displays of any size and shape – simultaneously, without latency and with precision accuracy.

The power of Spyder, Pandoras Box, and Christie displays, combined with Mystique Install, provide a comprehensive solution to create stunning visuals for large-scale projection experiences including ice and court mapping. Mystique Install provides the tools to deploy and easily maintain system quality over time. Visit the booth to see a scale model arena using Mystique Install Pro-Venue edition with automated warping and blending software.

Also at the booth is the multiple award-winning Christie Boxer, which will light up an 80-facet, 3D wolf head. Used at numerous live shows around the world, Christie Boxer is the ideal blend of the brightest,lightest and most intelligent projector available.

Blended and aligned with Christie Mystique Install Pro-Venue Edition, three Christie HD14K-M projectors, in a 1 x 3 array, will display content onto a 20-foot wide curved screen. A suite of services, hardware and software, Christie Mystique makes it easy to create and install spectacular large-scale experiences including projection mapping, concerts, pre-game and in-game entertainment at sports events, and theme park dark rides.

Booth visitors can also check out the brightest 1DLP laser phosphor projectors featuring industry-first BoldColor Technology for accurate color reproduction – the Christie HS Series– demonstrating real-timeprojection floor tracking with Pandoras Box ID Tags. The Christie HS Series is capable of 360-degree orientation, portrait mode, and color matching with advanced blending and warping software built in.

A 3 x 5 array of Christie Velvet Merit Series will also be featured. Certified at the system-level, offering 24/7 operation and 100,000 hours of service-life, Merit Series is a dependable LED display solution for architectural installations, large-scale display walls, and fixed install and digital signage applications. Backed by Christie’s industry-leading warranty and support, users have the power to illuminate their vision to create spectacular display walls that last.