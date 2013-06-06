Atlona Distribution Amplifiers

Atlona HDCAT distribution amplifier family consists of the AT-HDCAT-8ED, AT-HDCAT-8, AT-HDCAT-4. All distribution amplifier models feature two auto-switched HDMI inputs and an HDMI output for cascading or local monitoring.
For commercial applications, the amplifiers' balanced analog audio outputs with captive-screw terminals enable more secure connections. The HDCAT category also offers EDID management for monitor compatibility, a USB firmware update port, and PoCc compatibility to eliminate the need for separate power supplies from receivers.
- The Atlona AT-HDCAT-8ED extends eight outputs up to 328 feet (100m) over a single category cable, enabling the ability to send single sources to multiple displays.
- The AT-HDCAT-8 and the AT-HDCAT-4 distribution amplifiers deliver eight and four signals, respectively, up to 230 feet (70m), using HDBaseT technology.