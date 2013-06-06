Atlona Distribution Amplifiers

Atlona HDCAT distribution amplifier family consists of the AT-HDCAT-8ED, AT-HDCAT-8, AT-HDCAT-4. All distribution amplifier models feature two auto-switched HDMI inputs and an HDMI output for cascading or local monitoring.

For commercial applications, the amplifiers' balanced analog audio outputs with captive-screw terminals enable more secure connections. The HDCAT category also offers EDID management for monitor compatibility, a USB firmware update port, and PoCc compatibility to eliminate the need for separate power supplies from receivers.