Choosing Laser Projectors: Webinar on Key Considerations, Tuesday May 15

Today, with the proliferation of laser projectors, an AV integrator or end user may think, "The choice is now simple: lamp-based projectors mean too many lamps to buy down the road, so I'll just pick a laser projector from my usual source, and we're good to go." A Webinar on May 15 will explain why that choice should be made carefully—armed with questions and a needs list.

The TCO (total cost of ownership) arguments for using solid-state, lamp-free video projectors for installed AV applications are well established. But not all laser projectors are created equal. The latest generation of laser projectors offers advantages beyond just providing better TCO with a lamp-free design. Only by choosing a projector that’s based on the latest advances in engineering, and suited to your particular applications, can you be sure you’re future-proofing your AV installation for years to come, not just getting another “me-too” laser projector.

Pete Putman

The May 15 webinar will explore the key issues, will feature Pete Putman of Roam Consulting, and will be moderated by David Keene. It will provide a deep dive on:

The nuances of TCO–what does “20,000 hour” laser illumination life really mean?

What is laser phosphor? And why is it now called just "laser" by many?

Beyond the TCO advantages, what other features of laser phosphor are overlooked, yet important to scrutinize?

What are the next-gen technology trends in laser projection and how can you future-proof for these?

The devil is in the details: you need to know how to read the landscape of laser projection, and understand what separates all the me-too laser projectors from the technology and business case-leading projectors that are being spec’d in by the most demanding and ROI-conscious AV integrators and end users.

Peter Putman is the president of ROAM Consulting L.L.C., which provides training, marketing communications, and product testing/development services to manufacturers, dealers, and end users of displays, display interfaces, and related products. He also publishes HDTVexpert.com, a web blog focused on 21st century digital TV, display, interfacing, and wireless technologies, and is a regular contributor to industry trade publications.

Putman received his Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Seton Hall University and holds a Master of Science degree in television and film from Syracuse University. He is a senior academy instructor for the International Communications Industries Association (ICIA), and was named ICIA’s Educator of the Year for 2008. He is a frequent speaker at industry trade shows and technology conferences, including InfoComm, NAB, the Hollywood Post Alliance Technology Retreat, and the SMPTE Fall Technology Conference.

Putman is a member of both The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) and Society for Information Display (SID). Additionally, he also holds industry certifications from ICIA (Certified Technology Specialist) and the Imaging Science Foundation (ISF).