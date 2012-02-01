Women in CE Announces Career Enhancement Forum

On the heels of its Legacy Awards reception at the recent 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Women in Consumer Electronics (CE) is gearing up for its next event: Power Your Career in Consumer Electronics - a Career Enhancement Forum, scheduled for June 26 in conjunction with CE Week in New York City.

"Power Your Career in Consumer Electronics brings to life the heart of our core mission to educate, empower, mentor, and recruit more women into the consumer electronics industry," said Carol Campbell, founder of Women in CE. "By attending this event, women throughout the supply chain of the industry will take away real tools to gain an edge and move ahead in CE-related fields. Both up-and-coming women and those who have 'made it' in the man's world of CE will share a unique experience of a targeted and interactive program for success."

"Power Your Career in Consumer Electronics" will consist of a half-day of sessions, topics, workshops, and keynote speakers that relate to career enhancement for all women pursuing a career in the corporate, small business, or entrepreneurial aspects of the CE field. The forum is open to women working in all segments of the CE industry including manufacturers, major retailers, specialty retailers, suppliers, integrators, distributors, manufacturers' representatives, buying groups, and consultants.

More than 200 CES delegates attended the third annual Women in CE Legacy Awards reception on January 10, honoring five recipients. The 2012 Women in CE Legacy Awards honorees include Kristen Cook, executive vice president and managing director at BDS Marketing; Denise Gibson, former president of Brightstar U.S. and former director at Brightstar Corp.; Jeanette Howe, executive director at Specialty Electronics Nationwide; Maureen Jenson, editor-in-chief at CustomRetailer, Tell, and CEDIA Electronic Lifestyles magazines; and Tricia Nystrom, senior merchant of audio at Best Buy and Magnolia.

In a surprise presentation, Women in CE Founder Carol Campbell received the inaugural Women in CE, Carol Campbell Inspiration Award recognizing her career in CE spanning 22 years and her contributions to the industry. In addition to her work with Women in CE, Campbell is publisher of CustomRetailer and CEDIA Electronic Lifestyles magazines.

Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the Consumer Electronics Association (CEA), was keynote speaker for the event.

"I was thrilled to take part in the third annual Women in CE awards ceremony at the International CES, where these very accomplished women were honored," Shapiro said. "Each honoree is a top performer, highly competent, and represents the opportunity that the industry offers for those with talent, strength, and drive."