Chief S2 Racks Series

The What: Chief is launching a new modular, knock down rack for the AV market.
The What Else: The S2 Series racks are Chief’s most versatile rack solution to date. The racks can be stacked to create a tower, arranged side by side, wall mounted, freestanding, or added to furniture solutions. The racks require only four bolts and assemble in less than 10 minutes.
Other features include:
• 15U and 20U sizes for five different height combinations
• Freestanding or wall mountable
• Accessory available for on-wall swing out mounting
• Supports up to 600 lbs (272 kg) on floor or 200 lbs (90 kg) on wall
• Compatible with all standard Chief rack accessories
• Ideal for pre-loading equipment
• UPS shippable
• Ships standard with levelers