Chief S2 Racks Series

The What: Chief is launching a new modular, knock down rack for the AV market.

The What Else: The S2 Series racks are Chief’s most versatile rack solution to date. The racks can be stacked to create a tower, arranged side by side, wall mounted, freestanding, or added to furniture solutions. The racks require only four bolts and assemble in less than 10 minutes.

Other features include:

• 15U and 20U sizes for five different height combinations

• Freestanding or wall mountable

• Accessory available for on-wall swing out mounting

• Supports up to 600 lbs (272 kg) on floor or 200 lbs (90 kg) on wall

• Compatible with all standard Chief rack accessories

• Ideal for pre-loading equipment

• UPS shippable

• Ships standard with levelers