Chief Increases Coverage to Help Customers with Growing Demands in Digital Signage

Chief has founded another Technology Solutions Group to better serve customers with digital signage rollouts from start to finish.

The group will provide services to manufacturers, content providers, and their end users. The group will work as a partner and consultant to provide the support and expertise needed at each step of development, including:product phase recommendations, site surveys, pilot phase support and project management; product modifications and engineering assistance; staging and kitting’ site surveys; and cost of ownership analysis.

The North American team is comprised of five individuals from the US and Canada, representing diverse backgrounds in AV and digital signage. Elizabeth Klauda joins the team with more than 15 years of experience of working with manufacturers on large projects. Patrick May brings a wealth of knowledge in product management and digital signage solutions architecture. Jarad Flax, CTS, DSCE, has been focusing on the digital signage segment for the past seven years and adds his extensive experience with channel sales, management, and program development. The US team will work collaboratively with David Galos, who leads a successful team in Canada.

Frank Pisano, director of US sales for Chief, will head up the US group while David Galos leads efforts in Canada. Pisano helped to craft the new group along with a team of Milestone employees.

“I’m excited about the new group and our deeper focus on digital signage,” said Pisano. “It’s a growth category for all of us and one we need to focus on. Our extensive capabilities allow us to compete on any project from the simplest to the most complex.”