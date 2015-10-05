Chief Fusion Menu Board Wall Mount

The Fusion Menu Board Wall Mount is Chief’s newest edition to their line of ceiling mounted solutions to execute digital menu board application.

Chief's Fusion Menu Board Wall Mount

"The menu board wall mounts leverage many of the same features installers loved about the ceiling mounted versions," said Kathryn Gaskell, Product Manager. "We've also worked closely with customers to add problem solving features they needed in a wall mount."

The new mount offers flexible display positioning and adjustments. The single horizontal extrusion with depth adjustment aligns displays quickly, even on irregular mounting surfaces. The mount allows for easy access behind the displays for servicing and storing media players.

Each menu board mount uses two or three wall plates to minimize drilling time.

Features include:

•ControlZone micro-height adjustment you can position above or below mount

•Centris tilt between +0 and -20 degrees, with set locking points at 0, 10 and 20 degrees

•Lateral shift to work around outlets and other obstructions

•Tool-free screen engagement

•Portrait and landscape options for 2x1 and 3x1 configurations

•Landscape for 4x1 and 5x1 configurations

•Integrated cable management for a clean installation

•Accommodate 40-55" screens, or up to 60" with the FCAX extension brackets