DPAA Agenda, 4th Annual Digital Media Summit

The Digital Place-based Advertising Association (DPAA) has unveiled the agenda for the organization’s 4th annual Digital Media Summit: Context Matters at the New York Marriott Marquis on Oct. 19. The daylong event (8am – 5pm) will examine critical topics related to digital place-based media, including contextual engagement, media planning strategies, leading edge research solutions, and the role of technology in media and advertising. Exhibits also will be open to attendees.

Susan Danaher, president of the DPAA, said, “This is our most ambitious Digital Media Summit yet, capitalizing on the tremendous momentum in the sector, evidenced by the strong revenue growth over the past couple of years.”

Based on information collected by Miller, Kaplan, Arase from DPAA members and non-members, the sector’s revenue growth percentage (16.1%) for the first half of 2011 over the same period last year exceeded overall U.S. ad industry growth (3.2%) by a 5:1 margin. Digital place-based media’s strong showing during the first half of 2011 follows a 25% growth rate for the sector – to an estimated $1.1 billion – in 2010.

With this strong growth as a backdrop, the Digital Media Summit: Context Matters will convene with an agenda that will delve into the reasons for digital place-based media’s success and its role in the future of consumer engagement.

The Summit will open its doors at 7:30am for breakfast, registration and exhibits will spotlight new technologies in the digital place-based arena.

Following welcoming remarks at 8:30am by Danaher, the Summit’s opening speaker, Nancy Hill, president and CEO of the 4A’s, will share insights with attendees.

At 9:25am, an “Agency of Tomorrow” panel will be moderated by David Verklin, partner, VSV Ventures. The session will address the question of how agencies can structure themselves and operate most effectively to meet client objectives in this age of digital media, with media forms increasingly convergent. Joining Verklin will be panelists Bill Koenigsberg, president, CEO & Founder, Horizon Media; Steve Farella, CEO, Targetcast tcm; David Payne, CEO, Kinetic Americas; and Donna Speciale, president, investment & activation and agency operations, MediaVest USA.

An 11am panel, “Leveraging Existing Research to Activate Digital Place-based Media,” will look at how new data is helping advertisers and agencies understand where digital place-based media fits into a video neutral strategy and world. Moderator Jim Spaeth, partner, Sequent Partners, will be joined by panelists Paul Lindstrom, senior vice president, Nielsen On Location Media; Diane Williams, senior media analyst, Arbitron; Laura McDaniel, director of strategy, Walmart Smart Network, The Martin Agency; and Theresa LaMontagne, managing director, analytics & insights, MEC.

At 11:45am, “How Leading Brands Leverage the Power of Digital Place-based Media” will be examined by a panel including Ben Pagel, assistant brand manager, Playtex Sport, Energizer Personal Care; Nora Schultz, president & co-founder, Naturally Nora, Inc.; Stacey Lynn

Schulman, senior vice president, sales research, Turner Entertainment; Adam Potashnick, global media director, MediaCom (Dell Case Study); and Loretta Lurie, group account director, OMD (Intel Case Study).

Paul Price, CEO, Creative Realities Inc., will be the luncheon speaker. In “It's the Content Stupid!” he will share his perspective on how to most effectively create unique consumer experiences using innovative combinations of brand insight, creative design and digital expertise. Price has been at the helm of Creative Realities for the past year and prior to that held posts of global president at Rapp and served as chief partnership officer at Omnicom’s DDB Worldwide.

The afternoon portion of the agenda will begin with a pair of sponsored breakout sessions at 1:45pm.

In “Inventory Management: NEC's VUKUNET Cracks the Code,” Pierre Richer, president and COO, NEC Display Solutions of America, will provide insights about NEC's VUKUNET platform. VUKUNET is a universal ad serving platform that provides inventory management, proof-of-performance and reporting to network owners. Sponsored by NEC Display Solutions

“From Point of Care to Point of Purchase: Combining Context and Content to Activate Consumers” will examine how digital place-based media in health & wellness environments leverages context to activate consumers. Sponsored by Health Media Network, RMG and The Wellness Network.

At 2:15pm, keynote speaker Clay Shirky, a prominent thought leader and popular speaker at the influential TED Conferences, will share insights on how new technologies impact society and the economy. Writing extensively about the Internet since 1996, Shirky is the author of the best-selling books “Here Comes Everybody” and “Cognitive Surplus.” “Here Comes Everybody” explores how organizations and industries are being upended by open networks, collaboration and user appropriation of content production and dissemination. “Cognitive Surplus” reveals how new technology is changing us from consumers to collaborators, unleashing a torrent of creative production that is transforming our world.

Shirky’s keynote will be followed at 3pm by a panel, “Leading Edge Research Solutions,” that will probe how a new arsenal of research on how consumers interact with media can be used to better inform decisions that are being made every day. Moderator David Marans, executive vice president, media, The ARF, will lead a discussion with Gary Reisman, principal and founder, NewMediaMetrics; Mike Bloxham, executive director, marketing, Media Behavior Institute; and Jeff Griffin, senior vice president, general manager, Shopper Sciences.

The Summit’s featured closing session at 3:45pm will examine what happens at the intersection of digital place-based, mobile and social media. It will answer the question: How can media operators and advertisers most effectively leverage these technologies to engage consumers in a more meaningful way? The session will be a Q&A with Nigel Morris, CEO, Aegis Media Americas, interviewed by longtime advertising and media reporter/editor Joe Mandese, editor in chief, MediaPost.

