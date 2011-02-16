Presentation Switchers Goes Euro

City of Industry, CA--Presentation Switchers has launched its European sales and distribution office in Munich, Germany to support European distributors through sales, marketing, and logistic services.

Operations in Munich began February 1. Florian Goebel, general manager of Presentation Switchers Europe will head operations with support from senior sales manager, Achilleas Ziogas.

"Interest for Presentation Switchers' products in the European market has been incredible", said Phil Hale, Presentation Switchers' president and CEO, "The Munich office is strategic and essential in order to keep up with demand, enable timely access to product, as well as provide product, technical, and regional marketing support. We are committed to the European market. We are also very fortunate to have Florian Goebel on our leadership team -- a well respected long-time veteran of the industry."