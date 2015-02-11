Chief Adds New Features to Fusion Mounts

Chief has upgraded the popular Fusion mounts to include new installer-friendly features while keeping all the benefits provided by the previous version.

"You can go to market with a great product, but there are always opportunities to improve it," said Kathryn Gaskell, Product Manager. "With a loved product like Fusion, we wanted to make sure to keep an open mind to make it even better without taking away what makes Fusion so special."

Chief engineers and designers held extensive interviews with installers and watched installations in process to note any trouble spots they could solve. "We're constantly looking to provide more value to the customer," Gaskell said. "It's all about them and what we can do to make them happier each day."

The new fixed and tilt mounts still include the hallmark features of Fusion, including Centerless lateral shift, ControlZone height and roll adjustment, Centris low profile tilt and ClickConnect tool–free latching.