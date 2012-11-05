Scala Launches Scala 5 Release 6.1

Scala has launched Scala 5 Release 6.1. This update of Scala 5 encompasses an array of new features for Scala Designer, Content Manager and Player.

Among the features for Release 6.1 are: Extending Active Directory / LDAP support to include authorization of user roles and workgroups, support for interactive Adobe Flash clips with multi-touch capabilities which can co-exist with Scala buttons, Scala Script pages can now be logged for playback audit purposes, simplified log retrieval of the Content Manager logs, rich new visual effects for text and other elements for “Complex Writing Systems” and streamlining of user-interface in Scala Designer.

“Scala 5 Release 6.1 is a continuation of our efforts to make the Scala Platform the most stable, secure and innovative platform on the market,” said Clive Fort, director of product management.

Scala 5 Release 6.1 support for “Complex Writing Systems”, which includes languages such as Thai, Hindi, Arabic and Hebrew, now makes it possible to apply new fill patterns to the face of text, apply shadow, outline, backdrop or bevel to any object type. Additionally, Scala Content Manager is now available in Finnish, making it the 19th supported language.