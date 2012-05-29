Analog Way Soft Edge Blending Applications

Analog Way, manufacturer of presentation switchers and image converters, is extending its range dedicated to Soft Edge Blending applications. In addition to the Di-VentiX II (Ref.DVX8044), a versatile Quad Scaler Seamless Switcher with Mixer, Matrix and Edge Blending modes, Analog Way announces the release of Smart Edge FX (Ref.STE200). The STE200 is an advanced High Resolution Seamless Switcher with Dual Output Edge Blending. Also new for the show will be an improved Smart Edge (Ref.STE100), upgraded to include a PIP feature and Frame Store memory.

These solutions will be exhibited in Analog Way’s booth #N952 during InfoComm 2012, from June 13 to 15 in Las Vegas, NV, USA.

For more information: www.analogway.com